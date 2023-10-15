It is increasingly difficult for Ukraine to receive financial assistance from partners, - Marchenko

Currently, Ukraine is making twice as much effort to convince partners to provide support.

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko said this in an interview with Reuters, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"I see great fatigue among our partners, they would like to forget about the war, but the war is still going on, full-scale," Marchenko said on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during the World Bank meeting in Marrakesh.

According to him, Ukraine is now making "twice as much effort to convince partners to provide support, compared to the last annual meetings in April."

As the war with Russia continues, Ukraine needs Western financial support to cover its $43 billion budget deficit in 2024, it said. This week's talks have been overshadowed by the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which erupted just as delegates were heading to Marrakesh.

Marchenko said that "geopolitical changes and the internal political context in various countries" are reducing the willingness of governments to support Ukraine. At the same time, he mentioned the elections planned in the USA and the European Union next year.

Ukraine has secured additional tax revenues and funds that will be raised from domestic debt, but it will depend on foreign aid for most of next year's expenses, the minister noted.

