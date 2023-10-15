Despite redeployment of enemy ships, threat of shelling is quite high, - OC "South"

Currently, Russia has begun redeploying Black Sea Fleet ships closer to Novorossiysk.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Southern Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to Humeniuk, currently, the ship group in the Black Sea consists of 12 units. They are located in the area from the eastern coast of Crimea to Novorossiysk. Also, one ship exposes the surface situation in the Sea of Azov.

"There is a missile carrier among the Black Sea grouping. It is underwater and can be equipped with up to 4 Kalibr missiles," Humeniuk added.

Read more: Occupiers are trying to maneuver between islands of Kherson region, deploy observation posts. Defense forces destroyed two enemy watercraft during past day, - OC "South"

Responding to the question of whether the destruction by naval drones and the redeployment of enemy ships will affect the shelling from the sea, the spokeswoman of the Southern Operational Command noted that it will not have a critical impact.

"It should be remembered that the threat is quite high. But the redeployment of the Black Sea Fleet is really directed closer to Novorossiysk, although their memory is short. "Olenegorsky Gornyak" was there, so it is not such a safe distance," Humeniuk noted.