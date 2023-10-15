Zelenskyy privately asked leading mass media to keep silent about corruption until victory, - ZN.UA editor-in-chief Mostova

Following the publication of a journalistic investigation into inflated prices for products for the Ministry of Defence, including eggs at UAH 17 per piece, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy privately called on leading media outlets to temporarily stop promoting corruption.

This was stated by Yulia Mostova, editor-in-chief of ZN.UA, at the National Media Talk 2023 conference in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to Nv.ua.

Answering a question from the moderator, editor-in-chief of NV Media House Vitalii Sych, about the impact of the Ukrainian authorities on freedom of speech during the confrontation with Russian aggression, she called this case "a small story where the world is reflected in a drop of water".

Mostova was told about Zelenskyy's off-the-record meeting with journalists by her colleagues, as she was not invited. The President asked the press not to write about corruption.

"And you know what? In terms of corruption, we would have accepted these conditions if the president had gone on in a balanced way and said: "I don't want this phenomenon to eat away at our rear, affecting the capacity of our frontline. And so, here is a person - Andrii Yermak (Ed.), other people, whoever you want. Here is his phone number. If you have reasoned tracks, facts, please come and give them to this person, he will pick up the phone from you immediately. And give us a week to respond. If there is no response in a week, print, show, write. But give us a chance to improve," Mostova said.

But Zelenskyy did not make this offer, she stated.

"He said: keep silent until victory. If we remain silent, there will be no victory," said the editor-in-chief of ZN.UA.

On 21 January, the media reported that the Ministry of Defence may purchase food for the military at prices that are 2-3 times too high.

The agency responded by stating: "The media reports about the purchase of food for the military are misleading and manipulative. We are preparing materials for the SSU". Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov denied the information about the purchase of food at inflated prices. According to him, there was a technical error in the document published by the media - the supplier indicated the price for a kilogram of eggs rather than a dozen.

The Ministry of Defence's catering service provider denied allegations of price gouging and invited members of the Defence Committee to the production site.

The scandal was discussed at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence, and Intelligence. Reznikov was retained in his position.

The Ministry of Defence is audited by the State Audit Service.

The NABU and the SAPO are investigating the procurement information in the framework of criminal proceedings initiated before the journalistic investigation's publication.