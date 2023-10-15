Russians dropped 2 GABs in area where critical infrastructure facility is located in Kherson

The troops of the Russian Federation carried out an airstrike in the area where a critical infrastructure facility is located in Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"About an hour ago, with a difference of 30 minutes, an airstrike was carried out by the Russian military with SU-34, previously 2 GABs, in the area of the critical infrastructure object in Kherson! Russia continues to terrorize the civilian population of the district!" he noted.

Earlier, Mrochko reported that a powerful explosion rang out in Kherson.

Read more: In morning, insurgents shelled suburbs of Kherson several times, there is destruction