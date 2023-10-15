Artillery shelling in south by occupiers continues, but amount of ammunition used by them has decreased, - OC "South"

The decrease in the amount of ammunition used by the occupiers during the shelling testifies to the "shell hunger" in the Russian army in the south of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk informed about this on the air of the telethon.

"Artillery shelling also continues, but it has significantly decreased in volume. That is, the amount of ammunition that the enemy uses even for the same number of shellings has decreased... That is, they are hungry for shells. We continue to work on this, and in the past day it was destroyed another checkpoint, command post, and UAV control post," she said.

At the same time, the Russians continued to use aviation, and it is characteristic that they switched strikes more to the nighttime. Yes, the enemy continues to put pressure on the civilian population in a terrorist way, Humeniuk stressed.

She added that the invaders actively use UAVs of the reconnaissance type and drones to drop cluster munitions.

