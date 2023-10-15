Some countries gave Ukraine use of air defense systems for heating season, - Ihnat

To strengthen the protection of energy infrastructure facilities, Ukraine leases air defense systems from international partners.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the nationwide telethon "Yedini Novyny", Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"We already have this practice. Some countries have put it into use. It is clear that each country cares first about its own priorities and its own defense. No one will just give us their air defense. Why is it taking so long to supply air defense, why is it dosed? Because there is no There is so much air defense in the world to take and give to us at once," Ihnat said.

The spokesman of the Air Force emphasized that the transfer of air defense systems to Ukraine for the heating season is a "great and positive sign."

At the same time, he noted that he would not name the countries that provide or with which negotiations are being conducted regarding the provision of air defense systems for rent.

Read more: Russians hold pause in shelling to accumulate certain number of missiles - Air Force

"Let's not announce with which countries. This information is sensitive. Especially our partners would not want us to announce it," said Ihnat.

He added that Ukraine needs a large number of air defense systems.