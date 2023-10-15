IDF: Hamas terrorists holding 126 Israeli hostages

According to the official information of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), the confirmed number of Israeli hostages held by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip is 126.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

Hamas had previously claimed that 13 hostages, including foreigners, had been killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza.

The Israeli military has also said that at least 279 of its soldiers have been killed since 7 October, when Hamas launched its attack on Israel. This brings the total number of Israeli casualties to more than 1,300.

