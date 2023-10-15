More than 1600 people remain in Avdiivka as of morning of 15 October, - CMA Chief Barabash

As of the morning of 15 October, 1,618 people remain in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, despite a large-scale enemy offensive and round-the-clock shelling.

The head of the city's military administration, Vitaliy Barabash, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"As of this morning, 1618 people are still in the city. An evacuation was planned, but I don't know if it has been organised yet. There hasn't been a report yet. Yesterday, we managed to evacuate two people, and one person the day before. Over the past week, 19 people were evacuated, and the previous week - 11. That is, people are gradually leaving," he said.

According to him, despite the decrease in intensity, the city is still under fire around the clock.

"Today is the sixth day. The temperature has been dropping since yesterday - not much, but noticeably. In my opinion, there are 15 per cent fewer assaults and less intense shelling. But they are still shelling around the clock, there are small arms battles," said Barabash.

