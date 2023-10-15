Two people, including 14-year-old boy, were killed by mines in Mykolaiv and Chernihiv regions

Two mine explosions were recorded today in Mykolaiv and Chernihiv regions. Two people were killed, including a 14-year-old boy, and two were injured, including a 12-year-old child.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

"A 14-year-old boy died in the Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv region. His 12-year-old friend was injured. The children were playing in a field outside the village. Earlier, there were active hostilities in the area.

In Chernihiv region, two local residents exploded in a forest belt. One was killed and one was wounded," he wrote.

According to Klymenko, a total of 248 people have been killed and 525 injured by explosive devices since the start of the full-scale invasion.

