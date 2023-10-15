Biden to ask Congress for more than $2bn package to help Ukraine and Israel, - Sullivan

The administration of US President Joe Biden intends to ask Congress to allocate more than two billion dollars to help Ukraine and Israel.

This was stated in an interview with CBS by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, European Pravda writes, Censor.NET reports.

He stressed that the United States continues to supply Ukraine with critical weapons to repel Russian attacks.

"But we need Congress to act. And the President has made it clear that he is going to address Congress with a funding package for Ukraine, as well as continued support for Israel. You can expect intensive engagement with Congress this week as we work on that package and seek bipartisan support for it," Sullivan said.

Asked by a journalist whether he was talking about a two billion package that would combine aid to Ukraine, Israel, border security and support for Taiwan, Sullivan said that the amount "will be much higher."

"But, as I said, it will certainly include the necessary military equipment to defend Ukraine's freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to help Israel in its fight against terrorist enemies," he added.