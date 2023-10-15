Occupiers shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery, almost 1900 families were left without electricity due to damaged power lines. PHOTOS

In the afternoon, the enemy sent heavy artillery to two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region - Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

In the Nikopol district, the enemy hit the district centre, Pokrovsk and Marhanets communities.

As noted, 20 private houses, 5 outbuildings and a warehouse were damaged there. Power lines were also damaged. Almost 1900 families in three villages were left without electricity. Some of them have already been partially repaired.

Some houses in the Hrushivska community of Kryvyi Rih district were also cut off from electricity due to shelling. But specialists have restored the power supply.

It is also reported that there were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

