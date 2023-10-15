Children are to be evacuated from Toretsk and Mariinka communities of Donetsk region

The forced evacuation of families with children from the Toretsk and Mariinka communities of Donetsk region will be announced in the near future.

This was stated at a briefing by the acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Ihor Moroz, Censor.NET reports.

"There are almost 240 children on the territory of the Toretsk community, and 19 children on the territory of the Mariinka community (in Yekaterinovka and Elizavetovka)," Moroz said.

According to Moroz, the children will be moved to safer places when the relevant documents are approved by the Ministry of Reintegration.

"The city military administrations have already made a decision [on forced evacuation], which is supported by the regional military administration, and the materials have been sent to the state commission headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration Iryna Vereshchuk," he explained.

