Over last day, enemy made 7 missile and 54 air strikes, fired 22 times from MLRS, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the strikes of the Russian occupiers on 15 October 2023.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

The statement reads: "There were 57 combat engagements during the day. The enemy launched 7 missiles and 54 air strikes, fired 22 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Private houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged."

See more: Russians imitate construction of fortifications on border with Ukraine - National Resistance Centre. PHOTOS