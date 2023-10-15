4 612 56
USA able to support both Ukraine and Israel at same time, - Biden
The United States has the strength to continue to assist Ukraine and support Israel at the same time.
This was stated by US President Joe Biden, Censor.NET reports citing CNN.
"We have the ability to do it, and we have the responsibility to do it, we are the most important nation," Biden said, paraphrasing a famous quote by former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.
When asked whether the US could support both allies at the same time, Biden said that the country was indeed capable of doing so.
"We can take care of both of them and at the same time maintain our common international defence. Because if not us, then who?" he said.
