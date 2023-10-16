Last week, Russians made over 100 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge units of Ukraine Armed Forces of from Avdiivka

Last week, in the Avdiivka area, Russian troops made more than 100 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their positions in the areas east of Stepovoye, Lastochkinoy, Tonenkoy, Keramik, Severny, Nevelsky, Netaylovo, and Pervomaisky of Donetsk region.

This was announced by the speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev during the telethon, informs Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine

"Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled all enemy attacks in this direction, destroying hundreds of Russian invaders, dozens of tanks and armored vehicles," he noted.

Thus, the Ukrainian military is confidently exhausting the offensive potential of the Russian invaders, Kovalev said.

At the same time, Ukrainian troops continued to conduct offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Melitopol directions, the representative of the General Staff reported. In the Bakhmut direction, the offensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the south of Bakhmut continue.

"There are successes east of Klishchiivka, east of Andriyivka, and north of Kurdyumivka. During the week, the occupiers made more than 20 unsuccessful attempts to restore their lost position in these areas," Kovalev noted.

In addition, the officer added, that due to catastrophic losses in manpower, the Russian occupiers are transferring additional units to the Bakhmut direction.

"In the direction of Melitopol, the Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation, step by step displacing the enemy in the areas of Verbovoy, Novoprokopivka, and Kopany," said the spokesman of the General Staff.