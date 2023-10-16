In Tavria direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 472 occupiers and destroyed 36 units of enemy military equipment, - Defense Forces

Units of missile troops and artillery from the "Tavria" OSG (operational-strategic group) carried out 1321 fire tasks during the day.

This was reported by the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Censor.NET informs.

"The total losses of the enemy amounted to 472 people. 36 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 4 armored fighting vehicles (AFV), 8 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, a Su-25 aircraft, 13 UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), 6 units of automotive and 1 special equipment. The enemy's ammunition depot was also destroyed," the statement reads.

Read more: Almost 800 occupiers, "Solntsepek", TSCV "Terminator" were destroyed in day in Tavria direction