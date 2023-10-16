In direction of Bakhmut, Armed Forces continue their offensive - Defense Forces

Seven combat engagements took place in the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian troops eliminated 157 occupants. In the Liman-Kupyansk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 15 enemy attacks and destroyed 23 pieces of enemy equipment.

The head of the press service of the Eastern Military Group, Ilya Yevlash, said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports citing ArmyInform.

"Seven combat engagements took place in the Bakhmut sector, in which 157 occupants were eliminated. Ukrainian troops destroyed one 2C7 Peon 203mm artillery system, one Grad multiple rocket launcher system, and a lot of other enemy vehicles and artillery. In particular, D-20 and D-30 guns. We also destroyed 28 FPV drones. This is a very high figure," the statement said.

The enemy is trying to conduct offensive actions in the Liman-Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 15 enemy attacks and destroyed 23 pieces of enemy equipment, including eight T-72 tanks, four BMP-1s, two BMP-2s and two armoured personnel carriers. Two 120-mm and 82-mm mortars were also destroyed.

Read also on Censor.NET: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 17 attacks, destroyed 165 occupants in Liman and Kupyansk sectors over 24 hours - Defence Forces

"An enemy Mi-8 helicopter became a very valuable "catch" for a unit of the 25th Airborne Brigade. The helicopter flew into the area of the man-portable air defence system and was destroyed along with the personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed an enemy electronic warfare station "Pole-21", which was used by the Russians to suppress satellite communications and interfere with the transmission of information," added Yevlash.