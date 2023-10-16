OSCE should develop specific projects to counter Russian crimes of deportation of Ukrainian children, - Kuleba

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the OSCE to develop specific projects based on the organization’s report on the deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia in order to obtain powerful tools to counter this crime.

He said this at a press conference with OSCE Chief Monitor Buyar Osmani in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"I am especially grateful to Buyar for the fact that the OSCE promptly supported my call and responded to the problem of Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children. The relevant report within the OSCE has already been prepared, and it has become an important roadmap for further action. And today I called on the organization to immediately develop specific projects based on this report so that we can have joint powerful tools to counter this crime," Kuleba said.

He also thanked the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for his reaction to the Russian attack on the village of Hroza in Kharkiv region and for urgently convening a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

"Fortunately, another crime of the Russian Federation was not left without a proper reaction from the OSCE thanks to the position of the Macedonian Chairmanship. I expect that the OSCE will play an important role in documenting Russian crimes and, in the long run, in bringing Russia to justice," Kuleba added.

He expressed his belief that the OSCE also has the potential to actively participate in the implementation of the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As a reminder, North Macedonian Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Bujar Osmani arrived in Kyiv on October 16.