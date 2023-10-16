Kuleba: We have to kick Russia out of OSCE and Europe - Kuleba

Russia should be expelled from the OSCE, as it is the biggest threat to security and cooperation in Europe.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba at a press conference with the current OSCE chairman, Buyar Osmani, in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Moscow has actually taken the OSCE hostage, manipulating the principle of consensus and thus destroying the organization from within. Mr. Buyar leads this OSCE organization in a very difficult time and does it very professionally and faithfully, for which we in Ukraine and other OSCE participating states are grateful to him," Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister reiterated that Russia does not need security and cooperation in Europe, the aggressor country seeks chaos and destabilization.

"You know that the OSCE is an organization for security and cooperation in Europe, but today Russia is the biggest threat to security and cooperation in Europe. It seeks chaos and destabilization, and today I reaffirmed my position that if we want to save the OSCE, save security and cooperation in Europe, we must put Russia outside the OSCE and outside the doors of Europe. It will be better for everyone," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

According to Kuleba, everything that Russia is doing in the OSCE today is killing the organization.

"I can easily imagine the OSCE without Russia. But the path to this will certainly be painful. It is like treating a disease: sometimes it is very painful to be treated, but for survival and a healthy life, this path must be taken. We can already see the outlines of the new OSCE, when, due to Russia's blocking of certain decisions, participating states find a way to circumvent the Russian veto," he said.

According to the Foreign Minister, this applies in particular to the functioning of the OSCE Project Coordinator in Ukraine and other issues.

"Therefore, the situation in the OSCE is very complicated, very painful, but the choice is very simple: either a slow death with Russia or a new life without it. I adhere to this position, despite the fact that some of our friends in the OSCE throw up their hands and say that we can't do anything because of the principle of consensus," Kuleba said.

According to the minister, "when it comes to matters of life and death, we all have to make a choice."