SSU serves suspicion notices to 57 more collaborators from occupation "Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russian Federation" in Kherson region who tortured Ukrainians

Kherson region: SSU serves suspicion notices to 57 persons

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of comprehensive measures, 57 more collaborators were identified who joined the 'Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in Kherson Region' created by the aggressor on the left bank of the region. It was found out that the "selection" of enemy accomplices to the ranks of the occupation body was carried out by FSB officers," the statement said.

After receiving their "positions," the collaborators were given "certificates" and Russian-style uniforms, as well as firearms. This allowed them to move freely around the captured part of the Kherson region and carry out punitive measures against local residents.

It is noted that during such "raids", the Russian occupiers, together with traitors, abducted people in the middle of the street and took them to Russian torture chambers.

"In the prisons, people were subjected to brutal torture, including electric shocks and being left without water for long periods of time. In this way, the Nazis fabricated "cases" against Ukrainians who were trying to persuade them to cooperate with the enemy or plead "guilty" to involvement in the partisan movement," the press service said.

Based on the documented crimes, the "officials" of the Russian punitive body were served suspicion notices under Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration, voluntary occupation of a position by a citizen of Ukraine in illegal law enforcement agencies established in the temporarily occupied territory).

Since the exposed collaborators are located in the temporarily occupied part of the region, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring them to justice. Each of them will be found and punished for their crimes against Ukraine.