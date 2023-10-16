The OSCE will continue to support Ukraine on its path to recovery. Ukraine is and will remain a priority during the North Macedonian OSCE Chairmanship.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, said this at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv.

"Through the important donor-funded support programme for Ukraine launched last November, we will continue to help Ukraine by implementing projects tailored to specific needs. These projects will help address the consequences of the war, as well as support Ukraine's long-term reform efforts and the needs of its people. The OSCE will continue to support Ukraine on its path to recovery," Osmani said.

According to Osmani, Ukraine is and will remain a priority during the North Macedonian Chairmanship.

"As the chairmanship and as a participating state, we will support Ukraine and we will not hesitate," Osmani assured.

He also stressed that a just and sustainable peace is a prerequisite.

"We will not stand down until this happens, so that people in Ukraine can live and prosper in freedom and independence, free from fear of war and uncertainty," the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office said.