Qatar is really involved in return of Ukrainian children from Russia, this operation is still ongoing - Lubinets

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets confirms that Qatar is involved in the return of Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Lubinets said this during a telethon, answering a question about the information that four children were returning to Ukraine and that this was due to the support and agreements with the Qatari government.

"As a person who is directly involved in this, I start commenting when the Ukrainian children (are already) on the territory of Ukraine. As of now, I can only confirm that this is true, that Qatar is involved in these processes. But I will give details when all four children are on the territory of Ukraine. As of now, this operation is still ongoing," he said.

