Occupiers issue health insurance policies to Ukrainian teenagers for forced passportisation - National Resistance Centre

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region, the invaders continue their policy of forcing the local population, including teenagers, to obtain passports.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Resistance Centre.

As noted in the NRC, the occupiers obliged the local schools under their control to issue health insurance policies to high school students over 14 years old. However, a condition for issuing them is that the teenager must have a Russian passport and one of his or her parents must have a Russian document.

Schools must provide the occupation administration with a list of people who do not receive a policy, as well as conduct "educational work" with the parents of such children.

