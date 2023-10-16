EU counts on strong commitment from US to support Ukraine, - European Commissioner Gentiloni

Today, on 16 October, EU finance ministers will hold the third round of the Transatlantic Dialogue with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. During the discussion, they want to hear confirmation of the US intention to support Ukraine.

European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni said this today in Luxembourg before the start of the EU Finance Ministerial Council, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Today, ministers will be able to hold the third Transatlantic dialogue with the United States. It is important for us to hear from Yellen a strong commitment from her administration to continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary and to continue cooperation on several issues with the European Union, including a global tax agreement," Gentiloni said.

He noted that today's meeting of European finance ministers is the first since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel reignited the Middle East. In addition to geopolitical and humanitarian concerns, he said, this crisis has also brought economic problems for both Europe and the countries of the region.

