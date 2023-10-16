"We hope that EU will be ready to accept Moldova in next a few years" - Sandu

Moldova hopes to join the European Union within the next few years, with 2030 as the deadline. Moldova’s accession is expected to be phased, with the right bank of the Dniester joining first and then the left bank.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said this in an interview with Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

"I hope that Moldova will be ready before 2030, but this is also the deadline that we have set for ourselves domestically, and we are working hard, and we hope that it will be a positive decision in December to start negotiations. And we hope that the EU will be ready to accept Moldova in the next few years," she said.

Asked whether Moldova wants to be further linked to Ukraine on its way to the EU, Sandu said that "this is a decision of the European Commission and institutions".

"We hope that we will go together. It is important for us that Ukraine is part of the EU. And I think it is important for Ukraine that Moldova is also part of the EU. At the end of the day, it's a merit-based approach, and we will work hard, and we hope that the same will happen in Ukraine," she stressed.

Regarding Transnistria, Sandu said that Moldova would like to become a member of the EU as a reintegrated country, and in the coming years "there may be a geopolitical opportunity" that Moldova is ready to seize.

"I would like to emphasise once again that the only acceptable solution to the Transnistrian conflict is a peaceful resolution. On the other hand, if this first scenario does not take place, I believe that we should consider the possibility of Moldova's integration into the EU in two stages. First, the right bank of the Dniester, then the left bank of the Dniester," she stressed.