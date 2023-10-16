Ukraine confirms return of four children deported by Russia - PO
Ukraine returned home four children who had been illegally taken to Russia.
This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"This is an important day. We are returning home four Ukrainian children who were previously illegally deported by Russia. These are three boys - aged six, three and nine - and a 17-year-old girl," he said.
"We continue to implement the President's action plan Bring Kids Back UA. Volodymyr Zelensky has set a task to return all our children. We are working on it. Russia must be punished for genocide," Yermak added.
