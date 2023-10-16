"Reconnaissance actors" became active: Danilov said that Kremlin wants to create new political project and split Ukraine

Seeing that the only chance for Russia to defeat Ukraine is through an internal split, Russia is trying to create a new agent network that would achieve internal destabilization in Ukraine.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Now, by all indications, the FSB (Federal Security Service) of the Russian Federation is making active attempts to form a new agent network, setting far-reaching hopes on it. In the long run, it is a political project aimed at the rest of the pro-Russian population, and in parallel, an information intervention is being carried out to try to shatter the process of internal destabilization in Ukraine. The signs of such activity are the rapid intensification of various "experts", "intelligence actors" and other kinds of speculators in promoting the Russian agenda in Russian. They are the ones who are currently shouting about the "failure" of the counter-offensive, hinting at the need to revise the goals of the war (and this is no longer a move to the borders of 1991), giving advice on how to fight the Armed Forces, issuing false insights about "conflicts" among the military and political leadership, calling for the acceptance of "good Russians" and finally hinting that it is necessary to negotiate with Russia," the post reads.

Danilov also noted that "Ukrainian law enforcement agencies closely monitor the manifestations of such hostile actions, identifying and stopping them. In turn, Ukrainians must show a high degree of information hygiene in order not to "become dirty" with the products of Russian information "vital activity."

It should be noted that the ex-adviser to the Office of the President Oleksiy Arestovych stated that "the Ukrainian leadership is inadequate and corrupt, suppresses business, civil liberties, and political competitors", criticized the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, questioned the sovereignty of Ukraine and called for elections.