Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky on war in Israel: Ukraine is still in first place

Despite the Hamas terrorist group’s attack on Israel, Ukraine remains at the top of the list of supporters.

This was stated by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"It seems to us that we are moving towards a global confrontation. I do not think this is a coincidence. We must be prepared to invest more in our defence. And to stick to our principles... We have to pay attention to all conflicts and anything that threatens us. So Ukraine is still in the first place," he said.

