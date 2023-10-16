ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8698 visitors online
News Support for Ukraine
743 3

Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky on war in Israel: Ukraine is still in first place

ліпавський

Despite the Hamas terrorist group’s attack on Israel, Ukraine remains at the top of the list of supporters.

This was stated by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"It seems to us that we are moving towards a global confrontation. I do not think this is a coincidence. We must be prepared to invest more in our defence. And to stick to our principles... We have to pay attention to all conflicts and anything that threatens us. So Ukraine is still in the first place," he said.

Read more: Biden to ask Congress for more than $2bn package to help Ukraine and Israel, - Sullivan

Author: 

Israel (266) Czech Republic (282) allowance (465) Jan Lipavský (44)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 