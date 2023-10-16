During October 16, Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks on Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on October 16, 2023.

The evening summary states: "The six-hundredth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers launched another missile and air strike on Ukraine, using five guided missiles X-59, one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 12 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles). Two X-59 missiles and 11 Shaheds were destroyed by air defense forces and means.

There were 53 combat engagements over the day. In total, the enemy launched 6 missiles and 39 air strikes, fired more than 16 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The occupiers carried out an air strike in the area of Buchkiv of Chernihiv region. About 10 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks including Buda-Vorobivska of the Chernihiv region; Sosnivka, Turia of the Sumy region; Udy, Veterynarne, Hatyshche, Neskuchne of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region and another 4 attacks near Stelmakhivka and Nadiia in the Luhansk region. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike in the area of Synkivka settlement of the Kharkiv region. About 15 settlements, in particular, Kamianka, Dvorichna, Berestov, Synkivka, Krokhmalne of the Kharkiv region, were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out air strikes in the area of the Serebrianskyi forest of the Luhansk region and Siversk, Spirne settlements of the Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling by the occupiers, including Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Terny, Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 3 enemy attacks in the area of Andriivka village. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Klishchivka of the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, New York of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations with the support of aviation in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region. Here, the Defense Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Keramik, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled 16 enemy attacks in the Marinka district of Donetsk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Marinka, Oleksandropol of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under the artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers, in particular, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks south of Zolota Nyva and south of Prechystivka of the Donetsk region. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Staromaiorske of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, in particular, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks southwest of Novodanylivka of the Zaporizhzhia region. Also, the enemy tried to restore the lost position west of Robotyne and Verbove of the Zaporizhzhia region but had no success. More than 20 settlements, in particular, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Piatykhatky of the Zaporizhzhia region, were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers carried out air strikes in the areas of settlements of Mykolaivka, Ivanivka of the Kherson region. Antonivka of the Kherson region, Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continued offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 4 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Units of missile troops hit 1 enemy artillery vehicle."

