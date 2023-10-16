ENG
During day, Russians launched 6 missile and 39 air strikes, carried out 16 MLRS attacks, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the strikes of the Russian occupiers on the territory of Ukraine during October 16, 2023.

The message states: In total, the enemy launched 6 missiles and 39 air strikes, fired more than 16 times from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Read more: During October 16, Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks on Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, - General Staff

