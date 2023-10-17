Putin arrived in China. This is his first visit to Beijing since arrest warrant was issued (updated)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived on an official visit to China.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian propaganda news agency "RIA-Novosti".

As noted, he will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and participate in the Belt and Road Forum.

It will be recalled that the Kremlin dictator has not left the borders of the Russian Federation since the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest for war crimes in Ukraine in March. Almost a week ago, Putin visited Kyrgyzstan.

This week, China is welcoming representatives from 130 countries to a Belt and Road Initiative forum it hopes will help boost its international profile.

Chinese mass media reported that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban have already arrived in Beijing to participate in the forum.

