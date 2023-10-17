Enemy attacks were repulsed in Kupiansk region, near Avdiivka and Mariinka, 72 combat clashes per day. Defense forces have partial success west of Verbove, - General Staff

The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses the Kremlin’s terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple launch rocket systems at not only military but also at a large number of civilian objects in our country.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the East and South of Ukraine, an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the reached borders.

According to the General Staff, 72 combat clashes took place during the past 24 hours. In total, the enemy carried out 10 missiles and 68 air strikes, carried out 87 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Air strikes were carried out on Buchky, Chernihiv region; Pershotravneve, Pishchane, Kharkiv region; Siversk, Zvanivka, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Novoselivka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Mykolaivka, Kozatske, Odradokamianka, Beryslav, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Kherson region.

About 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

"In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, carries out active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region," the message reads.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled about 15 enemy attacks in the Synkivka and Ivanivka districts of the Kharkiv region and another 5 attacks near Stelmakhivka and Nadia in the Luhansk region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Limansky direction.

The General Staff informs that in the direction of Bakhmut, our defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks in the area of Andriivka settlement of the Donetsk region. The defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved boundaries.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. So, during the day, our soldiers repelled more than 10 enemy attacks.

"In the Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions, our defenders repelled more than 15 enemy attacks in the Mariinka area of the Donetsk region and another 5 attacks south of Zolota Nyva and south of Prechystivka in the Donetsk region," the General Staff added.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders did not allow the loss of positions southwest of Novodanilivka, Robotyny, and west of Verbovoy of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, successfully hitting the enemy's warehouses and rears.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction. They have partial success in the area west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 4 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy.

Units of the missile forces hit 2 helicopters on landing sites, an ammunition depot, and enemy artillery.