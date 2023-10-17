6 out of 6 "Shahed" UAVs and Kh-59 air missile were destroyed, - Air Force

On the night of 17 October, the enemy used six Shahed attack UAVs from the area of Cape Chuada (Crimea) and one X-59 guided missile from a Su-34 aircraft from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

As noted, all seven targets were destroyed by air defence of the Air Force and air defence of other components of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the southern direction.

"The enemy also used two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the eastern direction," the statement said.

