59 companies from 23 countries have already joined Alliance of Defense Industries - Kuleba

Currently, 59 companies from 23 countries of the world have joined the defense alliance created by Ukraine

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba on the air of the national telethon "Yedini Novyny", Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"At the beginning of the year, we initiated the forum of defense industries, carefully prepared for it, on September 29 we held it jointly with the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Strategic Industries. The Alliance of Defense Companies, which will jointly produce weapons with Ukraine, was launched there. Currently, 59 companies from 23 countries are members of this Alliance. These are specific commitments to create the necessary weapons together," Kuleba said.

He emphasized that the state foresaw the risk of reaching the "bottom" of partners' warehouses, so it started working with them a year ago. According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this risk of running out of weapons is now minimized.

Read more: Kuleba and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Osmani reached "concrete agreements" on civilians’ and children’s release from Russia