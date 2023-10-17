508 children died in Ukraine as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation. INFOGRAPHICS

More than 1,644 children were injured as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. 508 children died and more than 1136 were injured.

This was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"As of the morning of October 17, 2023, according to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 508 children were killed and more than 1,136 were injured of various degrees of severity," the message reads.

The press service explained that work on their installation in places of hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, is ongoing.

The most affected children were in the Donetsk region- 492, Kharkiv region- 303, Kherson region- 130, Kyiv region - 129, Zaporizhzhia region- 99, Mykolaiv region- 97, Dnipropetrovsk region- 96, Chernihiv region- 72, Luhansk region- 67.

