Verkhovna Rada did not support military personal income tax withdrawal from community budget

The Verkhovna Rada did not support the draft law on the withdrawal of personal income tax from the salaries of military and law enforcement officers from local budgets.

This was announced by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

"The Parliament did NOT approve draft law No. 10037 on military personal income tax and excise tax for the second reading. There were only 223 votes in favor.



We sent for a second round," the statement said.

As reported earlier, the Association of Ukrainian Cities adopted an appeal to the President, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada on the need to preserve the "military" personal income tax in local budgets. The AUC (Association of Ukrainian Cities) emphasized that communities spend much more money on assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and security for residents than they receive from the "military" personal income tax. Withdrawing these funds from communities will destroy the country's defense system.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to withdraw military personal income tax from the community budget in October.

