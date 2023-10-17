Ukraine will depend on external financial support for several more years even after victory, - Marchenko

According to the Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko, Ukraine will need external support for several more years even after the victory and the end of hostilities. It takes 5-10 years to minimize this dependence.

He said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

According to the minister, there are two real ways to reduce this dependence in Ukraine - this is an increase in GDP in the long term and victory in the war "already tomorrow". As well as a reduction in spending on the military budget.

"But increasing the volume of the domestic market and, accordingly, the growth of the base from which taxes are collected is a long-term issue, it cannot be solved instantly," he said.

At the same time, victory in the war does not eliminate Ukraine's financial dependence on external sources either.

Read more: It is increasingly difficult for Ukraine to receive financial assistance from partners, - Marchenko

"We will immediately have other needs - we will have a colossal number of military veterans and many important unresolved problems. Therefore, it will be impossible to radically reduce dependence on external support during the year (after the end of hostilities - ed.). This is a question of a five-year or even a ten-year program to minimize such dependence," Marchenko noted.

The minister added that Ukraine's opportunities to increase revenues from domestic sources are quite limited.

"We are considering temporary measures to tax the excessive profits of banks, which can be implemented. But this is a temporary step and, unfortunately, not decisive. We cannot reduce expenses. The budget we submitted already contains radical cuts in capital spending. Regarding other steps, we are considering any measures, including excise duty and the fight against the illegal gaming business and its legalization," Marchenko explained.

However, even all these steps together will not allow to cover the needs of Ukraine in external financing, stated the Minister of Finance.