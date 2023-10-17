First shipment of Ukrainian agricultural products arrived at port of Riga

The first train with Ukrainian agricultural products arrived at the port of Riga. From Ukraine, 1,423 tonnes of tripa were delivered in 54 containers through the Kaunas intermodal railway terminal.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported on the "Rail.insider" website.

The containers were sent from Ukraine on September 25, on October 8 they were reloaded onto the platforms of SIA LDZ Cargo in Kaunas, and on October 11 the platforms arrived at the port of Riga, and unloading at the universal terminal began.

Railway transportation was organized by LDZ Cargo together with the customer "LTG Cargo Ukraine" within the framework of the cooperation agreement concluded in November 2022.

Since the beginning of the war, the terminals of the port of Riga have been actively transshipment of Ukrainian grain products, but until now it was delivered to the port only by road transport.

"We hope that this first check of the entire logistics chain will be successful, and from now on we will regularly receive trains with Ukrainian grain at the Port of Riga," commented the head of the Port of Riga, Ansis Zeltynsh.

The Riga port terminal is equipped and ready to receive grain container trains from Ukraine, has the necessary technologies for handling containers, as well as warehouses and infrastructure for storing and loading cargo.

"Despite the new type of transshipment, all works were completed in the shortest possible time. The terminal's capabilities also allowed the carrier to fulfill the main requirement – to quickly release the railway platforms so that they can be used for new shipments," added the head of the port's bulk warehouse department, Edgars Roudzitis.

