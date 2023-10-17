Ukraine condemns Hamas, supports Israel and advocates political and diplomatic settlement of conflict, - statement of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine declared its support for Israel in its right to protection.

This is stated in the ministry's statement, Censor.NET reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirms its strong condemnation of the terrorist rocket attacks and attacks by armed groups of Hamas against the population of Israel, as a result of which several thousand people have already died and been injured, including citizens of Ukraine.

We consider the acts of violence deliberately directed by Hamas against the civilian population to be categorically unacceptable, including numerous brutal murders and hostage-taking. Those guilty of committing these crimes should be held to the strictest liability," the message reads.

Read more: Information about death of one more Ukrainian in Israel was confirmed, 9 of our citizens were wounded, 6 were missing, - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that it unwaveringly supports Israel in its right to defense and efforts to counter terrorist acts.

"It is critical that continued confrontation does not lead to an increase in the number of civilian casualties on both sides of the conflict in both Israel and Palestine. We believe that the Middle East peace process remains the foundation of any efforts aimed at restoring regional stability and security.

Ukraine consistently supports the implementation of the principle of two states, Israel and Palestine, which will live side by side in peace and security, and advocates the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with the help of political and diplomatic means. We are confident that a fair, comprehensive, and stable peace in the Middle East can be realized within the framework of the parties' unconditional implementation of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and other international agreements," the ministry concluded.

Read more: War in Israel will not affect support for Ukraine, - US special representative Pritzker