163 occupiers and 24 units of enemy equipment were destroyed in Lyman direction during day, - Eastern Group of Troops

In the Lyman direction, the Russian military fired at Ukrainian positions 687 times, but the defense forces inflicted significant damage on them.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by the head of the press service of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, on the broadcast of the telethon.

"163 occupiers were eliminated in this direction over the past day... Over the past day, 24 samples of weapons and military equipment were damaged, including five T-72 tanks, six armored fighting vehicles, four D-30 guns, and one more" Msta-B". The enemy focuses its attention near Synkivka, Ivanovka, Stelmakhivka, and Nadia, but our Defense Forces manage to repulse the attacks and hold our lines, preventing the enemy from advancing," Yevlash said.

According to him, the occupiers are trying to gain favorable positions before the onset of cold weather and try to advance as much as possible to Kupiansk of the Kharkiv region but the Defense Forces have set up engineering positions and mine-explosive barricades there, and the enemy cannot break through the Ukrainian fortified areas.

Read more: In direction of Bakhmut, Armed Forces continue their offensive - Defense Forces

"This direction is now key for the enemy in our area of responsibility and, of course, we act in accordance with the operational situation. So far, the enemy has shelled our positions in this direction 687 times, traditionally uses both reactive and barrel artillery, and also very widely uses its mortars of various calibers, mainly large 120 mm calibers, and at the same time uses its aviation - these are Su-35, Su-34, which use guided aerial bombs and uses its army aircraft, in particular the Ka-52 and Mi-8," he said.

At the same time, according to him, currently, the intensity of hostilities has decreased somewhat, as the rainy season has begun, and it has become much more difficult for the invaders to conduct offensive operations. "Our main task now is to make maximum efforts to exhaust the enemy's forces," Yevlash emphasized.

Read more: In direction of Bakhmut, Armed Forces continue their offensive - Defense Forces