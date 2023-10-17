Three more vessels leave Odesa ports via temporary humanitarian corridor

On 17 October, three vessels left Odesa region ports to use the temporary corridor in the Black Sea: Bull, Ramus and Bahar K.

This is evidenced by the data of ship traffic monitoring services, the CFTS writes, Censor.NET reports.

The Panamax bulk carrier entered the Ukrainian port for loading on 12 October. The Ramus and Bahar K vessels were heading for the entrance through a temporary corridor on 13 October.

On 17 October, the general cargo vessel Briza is entering one of the Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea.

According to the CFTS estimates, 33 vessels (including Briza) used the new route announced by Ukraine to enter the ports of Velyka Odesa.

For the exit (including 5 vessels that have been in the ports since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022), taking into account today's three vessels, this figure will be 24. A total of 57 ship calls were recorded in both directions.