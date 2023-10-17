Russians storm Avdiivka with large infantry groups, Ukrainian Armed Forces control spoil tip - Defense Forces

Ukrainian defenders control the eminence in Avdiivka.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Oleksandr Shtupun, Censor.NET reports with reference to LIGA.net.

According to him, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 10 attacks near Avdiivka over the past day, and the Russians cannot break through.

"They throw their infantry forward, they are walking in very large groups, or rather not walking, but crawling, because we do not allow them to raise their heads. The assault is carried out mainly by motorized rifles mobilized from the occupied territories and Storm-Z units," noted the spokesman.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman denied Russian propagandists' reports of an alleged entry into the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant's spoil tip on the northern flank.

"The spoil tip is important because it is the eminence, it is under our control," he summarized.

