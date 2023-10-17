ENG
Defence Ministry: Military equipment lost in combat will be disposed of under simplified procedure

The Ministry of Defence has issued an order according to which military property lost in combat will be disposed of under a simplified procedure.

Defence Minister Rustem Umerov announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Without unnecessary bureaucracy, it will take two weeks instead of six months. There is no need to conduct a separate investigation for each unit and get approval from senior management," he explained.

According to him, it used to take up to 40 documents to dispose a drone. It took from one month to six months. The adopted changes will shorten the procedure to 2-3 weeks.

The equipment worth up to UAH 1.5 million will be able to be disposed by the commanders of individual companies, battalions or brigades, Umerov said.

