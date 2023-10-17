Schedules of power outages will not be introduced if there is no new shelling - Ukrenergo

There are currently no plans to introduce blackout schedules in Ukraine. The state of the power system does not give any reason to do so.

This is stated in a statement by Ukrenergo, Censor.NET reports.

"Dishonest media and telegram channels began to use last year's videos and stories, claiming that blackout schedules were being introduced in Ukraine. This is a straightforward lie and Russian IPSO. We officially declare that Ukrenergo does not plan any consumption restrictions in the near future - unless Russian attacks on the power system resume," the company said.

Ukrenergo noted that the instigators of artificial panic have begun to take advantage of the fact that it is the anniversary of the beginning of massive attacks on the Ukrainian system. They are using last year's videos and texts, re-voicing some of the stories, adding additional lies, and passing them off as fresh, authentic messages.

"Currently, electricity production is sufficient to cover all consumer needs. The state of the power system does not give any reason to introduce blackout schedules in the near future - unless there is new shelling.

The purpose of these fake reports is to sow panic, distrust, and exhaust Ukrainians," the company concluded.