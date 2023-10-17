Verkhovna Rada adopts bill on strengthening financial monitoring of politically exposed persons - this is last step towards EU membership negotiations, - Zhelezniak

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law No. 9296-d on strengthening financial monitoring of PEPs (Politically Exposed Persons). For - 276 votes, none against. This is the last step before the start of EU membership negotiations.

This was reported by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a deputy from the "Holos [ Voice-ed.]" political party, Censor.NET reports.

"The main innovation is that instead of three years after taking office, top officials (PEPs) will actually have lifetime PEP status. But at the same time, the draft law strengthens the responsibility of PFIs (primary financial monitoring entities, such as banks) for unjustified refusals to provide financial services to users," the statement said.

According to him, the wording of the document meets the international standards for combating money laundering and AML/CFT (Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism), which will be counted as meeting the requirements of the IMF (International Monetary Fund).

"This is also the last step to start negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU," Zhelezniak added.

Read more: Arestovych said 78% of Ukrainian citizens believe President Zelensky responsible for "elite corruption". VIDEO