Air alert has been declared in Kyiv and number of regions: Air Force warns of ballistic threat (updated)

An air alert is declared in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine.

The Air Force warned of the possibility of Russian invaders using ballistic weapons.

17:23 All clear signal

