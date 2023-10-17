Air alert has been declared in Kyiv and number of regions: Air Force warns of ballistic threat (updated)
An air alert is declared in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The Air Force warned of the possibility of Russian invaders using ballistic weapons.
17:23 All clear signal
