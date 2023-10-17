Ukrainian Armed Forces use ATACMS missiles to strike occupiers for first time - Wall Street Journal

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired ATACMS missiles at Russian troops for the first time on Tuesday.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to people familiar with the situation, a small number of missiles have been secretly sent to Ukraine in recent days. It is noted that they will increase Ukraine's ability to launch long-range strikes against Russian forces at an important stage of the counter-offensive.

"Ukraine has long been asking for ATACMS, a surface-to-surface missile that can strike far behind Russian lines and can be launched using HIMARS, or High-Impact Mobile Artillery Rocket System launchers, which the United States has provided to the country," the article says.

The journalists specify that the range of the provided ATACMS models is about 100 miles (160 km).