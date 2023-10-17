More than 13 thousand points of invincibility have already been deployed in Ukraine,-Shmyhal
More than 13 thousand points of invincibility have already been deployed in Ukraine, about 2,500 points of invincibility need to be replenished.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, Censor.NET reports.
"Regarding the Points of Invincibility. More than 13,000 of them were deployed. Most in Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv and Kharkiv region. However, about 2,500 points need to be replenished. This is a task for local authorities. There should be a generator, fuel, Starlink, and heating equipment everywhere," he said.
Shmyhal reminded that soon all citizens will be able to find the nearest Point of Invincibility through an interactive map in Diia.
