Communication cable between Sweden and Estonia damaged for unknown reasons, investigation underway

Swedish authorities have discovered damage to a submarine telecommunications cable laid between Estonia and Sweden. The damage is likely to have occurred at the same time as the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Estonia and Finland was damaged.

This was announced at a press conference in Gothenburg by Swedish Defence Minister Paul Johnson and Civilian Security Minister Carl-Oscar Bolin, Censor.NET reports citing SVT.

Bolin said that the Swedish side is currently unable to assess what caused the damage to the submarine cable.

"We are not talking about a complete break in the cable, but about partial damage," he said.

According to him, the damage probably occurred at the same time as the discovered damage to the Balticconbector gas pipeline in the Gulf of Finland.

Bolin added that the relevant Swedish authorities are working closely with their Finnish and Estonian counterparts.