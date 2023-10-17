Putin’s trip to China carries certain risks for Ukraine, - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s trip to China carries risks for Ukraine. Intelligence is closely monitoring the situation and working out various scenarios.

This was stated by Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He emphasized that every Putin`s trip is monitored for all the risks it may pose.

But today, Russia is a raw material appendage for everyone, and if its representatives are invited somewhere, then this is how it is regarded, Yusov added.

"And this carries risks for us because it is clear what interests Putin in this situation. Therefore, Ukraine is not only monitoring but also working out various scenarios," he said.

As reported, the President of the aggressor country of Russia, Vladimir Putin, arrived in Beijing on a visit on Tuesday morning, October 17, to participate in the third Forum of International Cooperation "One Belt, One Road" and talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.